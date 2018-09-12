Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Noble Co. PLC (NE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,394,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.78% of Noble worth $27,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Noble by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Noble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Noble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 200,514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,884,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,132,000 after acquiring an additional 731,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Noble in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays cut Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 price target on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

Noble stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Noble Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 81.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

