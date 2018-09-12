Bank of America Increases Prologis (PLD) Price Target to $73.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

PLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $66.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $443,790.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,268.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,947. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,369,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 183,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,013,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Prologis by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,402,000 after buying an additional 297,716 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.