Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,303,964 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,740,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $379,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $32.35.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

