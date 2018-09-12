Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 352,355 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,740,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.29% of BP worth $444,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.2% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in BP by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in BP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 263,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Santander cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of BP stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. BP plc has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. BP had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $75.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

