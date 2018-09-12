Bank of America Corp (BAC) Position Lowered by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,721 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $56,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $316.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Bank of America’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $500,070.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

