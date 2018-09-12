Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 17,229 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $891,205.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $359,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,109 shares of company stock worth $1,707,725. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

