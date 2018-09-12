Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $2.97 Million Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (INDY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A owned approximately 0.39% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45,572 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:INDY opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $39.29.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

