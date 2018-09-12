Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BME:BBVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.07 ($8.22).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.30 ($8.49) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

BME BBVA opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

