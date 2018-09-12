Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes $731,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.12 and a 52 week high of $117.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.