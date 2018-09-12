Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 238,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of CMP opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 104.73%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.