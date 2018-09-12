Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,186 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,176,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 526,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 421,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 146,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 33,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETW opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.