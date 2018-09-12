Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 15598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 58.67% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDMO. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Avid Bioservices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 296.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 96,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 329.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,164 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $371,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $522,000. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $398.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.