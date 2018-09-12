Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 15598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 58.67% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDMO. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Avid Bioservices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $398.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.33.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.
