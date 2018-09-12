AT&T (T) and TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY) Head-To-Head Contrast

AT&T (OTCMKTS: TLSNY) and TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AT&T and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 20.12% 13.64% 4.37% TELIA Co A B/ADR 2.75% 8.22% 3.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AT&T and TELIA Co A B/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 2 9 13 0 2.46 TELIA Co A B/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

AT&T presently has a consensus price target of $38.07, suggesting a potential upside of 14.64%. Given AT&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AT&T and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $160.55 billion 1.27 $29.45 billion $3.05 10.89 TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.36 billion 2.07 $1.13 billion $0.44 20.31

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than TELIA Co A B/ADR. AT&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELIA Co A B/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AT&T has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. AT&T pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AT&T has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years. AT&T is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

AT&T beats TELIA Co A B/ADR on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers. The Entertainment Group segment provides video entertainment and audio programming channels to approximately 25 million subscribers; broadband and Internet services to 13.5 million residential subscribers; local and long-distance voice services to residential customers, as well as DSL Internet access; and voice services provided over IP-based technology. The Consumer Mobility segment offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice and data communications services to consumers, and wireless wholesale and resale subscribers; consulting, advertising, and application and co-location services; and sells a variety of handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and personal computer wireless data cards through company-owned stores, agents, or third-party retail stores, as well as accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, and other items. The International segment offers digital television services, including local and international digital video entertainment and audio programming under the DIRECTV and SKY brands throughout Latin America. This segment offers postpaid and prepaid wireless services in Mexico to approximately 15 million subscribers under the AT&T and Unefon brands; and sells a range of handsets. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access, telecommunications, and other services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Mexico. It offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. The company also develops and maintains fiber and cable networks; and provides international carrier, cloud, identity and access rights management, ICT, smart public transport, and customer financing services, as well as IT equipment and services. In addition, it engages in the wholesale of IP transit, Ethernet, IPX, and cloud connect products for Internet service providers, and content and cloud providers. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Activ, Telia Cloudy, LMT, Okarte, Amigo, Ezys, Chess, OneCall, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, and Halebop brands, as well as Cygate, DataInfo, Telia Finance, and Skanova brands. It has 16.7 million mobile subscriptions, 2.2 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.5 million broadband subscriptions, and 1.7 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

