AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Increased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,034.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

