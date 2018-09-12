AT&T Inc. (T) Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $993,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AT&T by 14.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 427,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 53,033 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in AT&T by 18.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 278,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in AT&T by 18.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 498,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after buying an additional 76,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,034.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 65,500 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

