AstraZeneca (AZN) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a GBX 6,500 ($84.67) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($80.76) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.16) target price (up from GBX 5,700 ($74.25)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays set a GBX 6,500 ($84.67) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. HSBC set a GBX 4,840 ($63.05) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,689.45 ($74.11).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 5,756 ($74.98) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,520 ($71.90).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a GBX 68.40 ($0.89) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

