Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,585,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.48% of Associated Banc worth $398,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Associated Banc by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,850,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Associated Banc by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,767,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Associated Banc by 15.4% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,001,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 401,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 174.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,615,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,239,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Associated Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Lau sold 19,834 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $556,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,164. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

