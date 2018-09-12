ArtByte (ABY) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 7% against the dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $6,775.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00830913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003140 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001430 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.