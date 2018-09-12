Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Takes $733,000 Position in Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 50.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 225,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 75,476 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth $429,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 49.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 37,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 26.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 780,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 141.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 240,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anil Arora sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $592,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $219,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,393 in the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

NYSE:ENV opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 2.50%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

