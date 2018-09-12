Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Purchases Shares of 125,000 Mosaic Co (MOS)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 296.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mosaic by 123.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.49.

In other Mosaic news, Director Luciano Siani Pires bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

