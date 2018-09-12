Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Has $2.08 Million Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP lessened its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,951 shares during the quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 117.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,979.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.4% in the second quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,006 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeff Dunn sold 17,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $1,020,763.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman sold 55,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $3,195,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,332 shares of company stock worth $4,719,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 140.85% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

