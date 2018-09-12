Ardsley Advisory Partners Increases Stake in Macerich Co (MAC)

Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 38.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners’ holdings in Macerich were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 737.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9,246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

