Ardsley Advisory Partners Has $583,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners’ holdings in Paypal were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 92.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 165.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Paypal by 50.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $2,168,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,505,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,257. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

