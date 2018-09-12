Arconic Inc (ARNC) Position Increased by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 1,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Arconic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.17.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

