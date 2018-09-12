Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 214.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

