Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake Decreased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,496 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $99,184.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 2,153 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $109,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,629,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,445 shares of company stock worth $6,086,881. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

