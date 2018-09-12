Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stake Lifted by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 220.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 553.8% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $223.85 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1,087.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

In related news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,104.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,005,863.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,968 shares of company stock worth $82,292,858 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

