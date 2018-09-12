Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Raised by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,610,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,290,212,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,158,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,711,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,977,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,680,707,000 after acquiring an additional 136,478 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,064,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,359,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,692,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,961,810,000 after acquiring an additional 485,781 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $223.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,087.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at $23,821,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,240,104.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,005,863.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,292,858 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. S&P Equity Research lifted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.