ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) received a $11.00 price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “$10.45” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.08. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.95 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 112.29% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,930,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after buying an additional 1,018,396 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 23,974,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,293,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,365,000 after purchasing an additional 215,370 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,443,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,449,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

