ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.67.
Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.84.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.
