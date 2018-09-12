ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.84.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 27.76%. equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.