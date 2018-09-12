Analyzing TTEC (TTEC) and StarTek (SRT)

TTEC (NYSE: SRT) and StarTek (NYSE:SRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TTEC and StarTek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC 0 1 0 0 2.00 StarTek 0 2 1 0 2.33

TTEC currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.59%. StarTek has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 118.39%. Given StarTek’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StarTek is more favorable than TTEC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of TTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of StarTek shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.6% of TTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of StarTek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TTEC and StarTek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC $1.48 billion 0.76 $7.25 million $1.80 13.53 StarTek $292.60 million 0.73 -$1.27 million ($0.08) -72.50

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than StarTek. StarTek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TTEC has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StarTek has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TTEC pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. StarTek does not pay a dividend. TTEC pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TTEC has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TTEC and StarTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC -1.10% 21.80% 7.74% StarTek -6.49% -16.48% -7.52%

Summary

TTEC beats StarTek on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments. The CGS segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, and lead qualification, as well as acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The CTS segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clients' cloud and on-premise solutions. The CSS segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. TTEC Holdings, Inc. also offers digital trust and safety, and health services. The company serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc. operates as a customer engagement business process outsourcing services provider that delivers contact center and customer engagement solutions. It offers technical and product support, sales support, provisioning and order processing, receivables management, healthcare services, up-sell and cross-sell program, and customer intelligence analytics; and additional services, such as technology enabled and human interaction to other industry-specific processes, including training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company serves client programs using a variety of multi-channel customer interaction capabilities, including voice, chat, email, social media, interactive voice response, and back-office support. It operates engagement centers in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

