Analyzing KION Grp AG/ADR (KIGRY) & SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (SMFKY)

KION Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS: SMFKY) and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KION Grp AG/ADR and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KION Grp AG/ADR $8.65 billion 0.78 $480.15 million $1.05 14.75 SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR $9.67 billion 1.03 $471.33 million $1.99 21.12

KION Grp AG/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR. KION Grp AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KION Grp AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. KION Grp AG/ADR pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares KION Grp AG/ADR and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KION Grp AG/ADR 5.48% 14.17% 3.89% SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR 4.93% 16.50% 4.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KION Grp AG/ADR and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KION Grp AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

KION Grp AG/ADR has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR beats KION Grp AG/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KION Grp AG/ADR

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases industrial trucks and related items; offers maintenance and repair services; and finances long-term leases. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including conveyors, sorters, storage and retrieval systems, picking equipment, and palletisers under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through Europe and the Americas segments. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box. The company's product portfolio includes containerboards, including brown kraftliners and testliners, recycled flutings, semi chemical flutings, and white top kraftliners and testliners; core boards, corrugated sheet boards, folding carton sheet boards, kraft papers, preprinted liners, printing and writing papers, sack kraft papers, and solid board sheets; and standard, food, consumer, industrial, postal, protective, and retail packaging products, as well as paper bags and sacks, and point of sale displays packaging products. It also provides recovered paper; pulp and seedlings; and packing machines, such as bag-in-box, corrugated and solid board, and folding carton machines. In addition, Smurfit Kappa Group plc operates as a finance company. The company serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

