Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report sales of $5.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.33 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $3.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $22.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $23.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.81 million per share, with estimates ranging from $27.68 million to $38.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 74.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The company has a market cap of $443.58 million, a P/E ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 0.14. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

In other Cytosorbents news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip P. Chan sold 11,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $167,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,936 shares of company stock worth $1,428,991 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 134.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 220,353 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $1,366,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth $362,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

