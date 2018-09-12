Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 21.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVCY. BidaskClub upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,383,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 144,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $22.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

