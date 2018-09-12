AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 28,370 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,370 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5,585.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. TNB Financial purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,030,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RHI opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

