AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $219.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $230.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.63.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $126.96 and a 1 year high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 69.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

