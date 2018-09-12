Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $146,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $153,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $83.19 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

