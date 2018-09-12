Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 30.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,407,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Natixis lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 445,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 309,025 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.87 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.34%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

