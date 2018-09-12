American International Group Inc. Sells 9,446 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $77,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,213,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,018,000 after purchasing an additional 722,334 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,583 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,910,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,526,000 after purchasing an additional 372,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $279.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $21.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

In related news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

