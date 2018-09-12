American Century Companies Inc. Invests $774,000 in ResMed Inc. (RMD) Stock

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $298,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,036.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,610 shares of company stock worth $1,137,054. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $111.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $112.86.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $623.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.78 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

