American Century Companies Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX) Stock

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 6.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Emerald Expositions Events had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. Emerald Expositions Events’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Emerald Expositions Events in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, SVP Lori Jenks sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $135,406.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

