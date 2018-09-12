American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Stake in ABB Ltd (ABB)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 3,057.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121,515 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

