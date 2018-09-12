Amazon.com (AMZN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up from $2,075.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,976.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,987.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $931.75 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $952.10 billion, a PE ratio of 427.13, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $3,279,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total value of $8,919,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,308 shares of company stock valued at $43,942,058. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

