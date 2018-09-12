Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Reduced by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,461,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,263,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,589,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,215,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,883,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,307 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.01.

MO traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.97. 278,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

