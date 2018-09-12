Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Enzo Biochem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 255,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics.

