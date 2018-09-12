Alps Advisors Inc. Has $395,000 Position in Nantkwest Inc (NK)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,519 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nantkwest were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nantkwest by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 125,544 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nantkwest by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nantkwest by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NK opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.86. Nantkwest Inc has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

In related news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 21,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $65,713.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 72.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Nantkwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.