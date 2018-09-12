Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEXEA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 45.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,963,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,143,000 after acquiring an additional 613,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,839,000 after buying an additional 604,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after buying an additional 257,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 413.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 235,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investments Corp. grew its position in shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 1,229,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,287,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEXEA opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 27,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,281,058.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.