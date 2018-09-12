Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $3.24 Million Position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. Rockwell Collins comprises about 1.6% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,214,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 79.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Collins stock opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.16). Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Rockwell Collins’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COL shares. ValuEngine cut Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

