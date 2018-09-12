Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 24,222 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Alpine Global Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,222 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 8.7% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,927,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,855,000 after buying an additional 559,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 331.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 651,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after buying an additional 500,359 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,292,000 after buying an additional 478,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,045,000 after buying an additional 415,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $209.10 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $112.34 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.35 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.35 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

