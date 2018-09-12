Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Position in CVR Refining LP (CVRR)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 302,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000. CVR Refining makes up approximately 3.3% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.21% of CVR Refining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Refining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Refining by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 429,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 265,019 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in CVR Refining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,290,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CVR Refining by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 539,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CVR Refining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVRR shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CVR Refining in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVR Refining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Refining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CVR Refining from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

NYSE:CVRR opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CVR Refining LP has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CVR Refining had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.39%. CVR Refining’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. analysts forecast that CVR Refining LP will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. This is a positive change from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CVR Refining’s payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

